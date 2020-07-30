90°
Dunkin' closing 800 locations nationwide
Dunkin' has announced it will close hundreds of its locations across the country.
The Massachusetts-based company says 800 of its stores will close as the country continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to WESH. Dunkin' says the decision will affect locations with low-volume sales, about eight percent of its stores nationwide.
The closures will include 450 limited-menu "Speedway" locations, which are scheduled to close by the end of the year.
Dunkin' says it may close another 350 locations outside the U.S. as well.
