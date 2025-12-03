37°
Dunham looks to pull of upset and get back to Superdome

By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - If the Dunham football team wants to get back to the Superdome, they are going to have to play their best game of the season Friday night.

The Tigers hit the road to face No. 1 seed Lafayette Christian in the Division III Select semifinal. Both the Tigers and Knights are 11-1 on the season. LCA's only loss comes to Archbishop Shaw, while Dunham's is to St. Charles Catholic.

If Dunham wins Friday, they will make their second straight trip to the state championship game.

