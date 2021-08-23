Dump Trump movement preparing fight at GOP convention

WASHINGTON - Several hundred Republican delegates are organizing to oppose Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention next month.



That's not enough delegates to topple Trump. But it's more than enough to create turmoil at an event that is typically used to bring a political party together in support of a presidential candidate.



There could be floor fights over convention rules and the party's platform. And the roll call to nominate Trump could be an opportunity for delegates to voice their displeasure on national television.



Trump's campaign dismisses attempts to deny him the nomination, saying the billionaire businessman will have more than enough support at the convention to win the nomination and control the proceedings.