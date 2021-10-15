87°
Dump truck veered off I-110 on-ramp, crashed into transformer

Friday, October 15 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A dump truck ran off an I-110 on-ramp and hit a transformer on a business property, sparking a fire that destroyed a nearby building.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Turner Industries along E Mason Avenue. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the truck was trying to take the southbound ramp onto the interstate when it lost control.

The truck crashed through a fence and struck a transformer, causing it to burst into flames. Oil from the transformer caught fire and spread to a nearby building, causing major damage.

No one was hurt.

Authorities are still investigating how the truck driver lost control. 

