Duke Street home damaged in Wednesday night fire

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say a home was damaged in a Wednesday night fire in Baton Rouge.

Around 9:42 p.m. firefighters were called to a home in the 3200 block of Duke Street. At the scene, firefighters found flames coming from the house.

The fire was brought under control before 10:20 p.m., according to officials. The home received heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.