Due to Zeta, USPS temporarily suspends retail delivery services in parts of Southeastern La

BATON ROUGE – United States Postal Service (USPS) is temporarily suspending operations in certain areas of southeast Louisiana due to Hurricane Zeta.

In an emailed press release, the organization explained that operations at all Post Offices within the following three-Digit ZIP Codes will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday, October 28:

700

701

703

704

USPS says it will continue to provide updates to keep the public informed about mail delivery and retail operations.

