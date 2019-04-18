72°
Due to weather, officials open school gym as shelter in West Feliciana Parish
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Officials in West Feliciana Parish have opened up the gym at West Feliciana Middle School as a shelter due to the weather.
Officials say transportation won’t be provided.
Be sure to click here for updates on the weather moving through the area.
