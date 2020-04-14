Due to pandemic, NFL moves offseason events to virtual platforms

With all NFL facilities temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has created a new way for players to participate in workout camps during offseason.

The Advocate reports that The NFL and the NFLPA are letting players and teams conduct voluntary virtual offseason workouts.

The only involuntary program is the June minicamp, which will continue to be a standard league practice, even during the global health crisis.

There are two phases to the program: the "Virtual Period" from April 20 to May 15, and then a second period from May 15 to June 26. The second period ends far before training camps are usually set to begin.

The virtual period is optional, but teams can conduct meetings without having players work out, according to ESPN.

If teams do choose to partake in the virtual workouts, players will still receive their per diem payments and their workout bonuses, if applicable, even though the workouts won't be taking place in-person.

Teams that choose to participate in the virtual workouts can also send players workout equipment, as long as its cost does not exceed $1,500.



After May 15, all 32 teams are allowed up to six weeks of offseason programming.



In addition to this, none of the teams will be allowed into their team facilities for on-field work until all facilities across the country are reopened. That determination will not by made by the NFL, but by local and state governments.



If teams in states under stay-at-home orders experience issues due to their facilities remaining shuttered through June, ESPN reports these teams will still be allowed to have minicamps for veterans, but those will be held virtually.