Due to Ida's impact, SNAP benefits can be used to purchase hot food in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) announced Wednesday that its Louisiana participants can use their benefits to purchase “hot” or prepared foods through September 28.

The allowance is the result of a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

Typically, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.”

But authorities felt it was vital to waive this restriction in view of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.

The waiver, granted August 30, will allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits to buy prepared foods available at any retailer that accepts EBT cards in Louisiana.

Users should keep in mind that restaurant purchases are still prohibited.

The same waiver would apply to Disaster SNAP (or DSNAP) benefits, if and when that program is implemented, and P-EBT benefits

