Dudley DeBosier offers class of 2020 unique graduation experience on TV

BATON ROUGE - Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers are giving graduating high school seniors the opportunity to show off their best graduation walk on TV.

With COVID-19 closures and cancellations, high school seniors are missing out on important milestones and memories. Walking across the stage at graduation surrounded by friends, family, and peers seems to be an unlikely event for the class of 2020.

Dudley DeBosier has put together a television commercial opportunity to spotlight seniors and allow them to walk in their cap and gown.

Partners Chad Dudley and Steven DeBosier have created the virtual graduation program as a part of their community outreach program.

“We are proud to be able to give back to the community and give graduating high school seniors the recognition that they deserve,” Dudley said.

To enter for a chance to be featured in the upcoming commercial, register online by clicking here by Thursday, April 30th. Spots are limited.