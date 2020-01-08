48°
Dudley DeBosier law firm offers free rides to and from the National Championship Game
NEW ORLEANS - Local law firm Dudley Debosier is offering free rides to and from the National Championship game Monday night.
To take advantage of a free, safe ride to and from the game, you must register online. Participants will receive an email confirmation. They will then receive an email and text containing a $30 Uber credit code on Monday, Jan. 13 at noon. The code is valid from 12 p.m. until midnight.
The limit is 2 rides per person and riders must be traveling to and from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Those interested can click here to sign up for a free Uber ride.
