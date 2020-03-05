Dudley DeBosier law firm offering free Lyft rides home from Wearin' of the Green Parade

BATON ROUGE- Personal injury law firm Dudley DeBosier is partnering with a ride-sharing service to provide Baton Rouge with a safer St. Patrick's Day.

On Saturday, March 14, the law firm is offering a Lyft coupon for $20 off one ride to ensure that parade-goers get home safely.

To register for the free code, visit DudleyDeBosier.com/FreeRides.

The code will be valid on March 14 from the Wearin' of the Green parade route from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. The coupon is for a one-way ride only, capped at $20.

Once registered, participants will receive an email and text containing the $20 Lyft code at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

This is the 8th year the injury law firm has offered a safe ride home opportunity for St. Patrick's Day festivities in Baton Rouge.

The firm offers to cover the cost of safe rides on dates that typically have high incidents of drunk driving, including New Orleans Saints home games, New Years' Eve celebrations, and Mardi Gras parades. This program was created to reduce the amount of drinking and driving that may occur during these holidays and events.