Dudley DeBosier law firm hosting watch party for LSU-Mississippi State

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is hosting another watch party for LSU's away game this weekend.

The firm says it is partnering with Rouses to provide free food, drinks, games and more. The party will be held at the corner of Nicholson Drive and South Quad Drive.

The event starts two hours before kickoff on Saturday.

Those interested in attending must RSVP online at DudleyDeBosier.com/LSUblockparty