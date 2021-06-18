Dudley Debosier hosting in-person leadership academy next month

Dudley Debosier Leadership Academy, January 2020

BATON ROUGE- Dudley DeBosier is holding its leadership academy for non-profit leaders hoping to grow their organizations.

The program will include several presentations on improving community outreach. Attendance for 2021’s event is limited to just 100 attendees.

The academy will be held in person on July 19 at the Renaissance on Bluebonnet Boulevard. You can learn more about the event and how to register by clicking here.