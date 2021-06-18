78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dudley Debosier hosting in-person leadership academy next month

1 hour 13 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, June 18 2021 Jun 18, 2021 June 18, 2021 4:16 PM June 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Dudley Debosier Leadership Academy, January 2020

BATON ROUGE- Dudley DeBosier is holding its leadership academy for non-profit leaders hoping to grow their organizations.

The program will include several presentations on improving community outreach. Attendance for 2021’s event is limited to just 100 attendees.

Trending News

The academy will be held in person on July 19 at the Renaissance on Bluebonnet Boulevard. You can learn more about the event and how to register by clicking here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days