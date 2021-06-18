78°
Latest Weather Blog
Dudley Debosier hosting in-person leadership academy next month
BATON ROUGE- Dudley DeBosier is holding its leadership academy for non-profit leaders hoping to grow their organizations.
The program will include several presentations on improving community outreach. Attendance for 2021’s event is limited to just 100 attendees.
Trending News
The academy will be held in person on July 19 at the Renaissance on Bluebonnet Boulevard. You can learn more about the event and how to register by clicking here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thieves spotted stealing packages in Livingston Parish neighborhood
-
Ascension Parish moves forward with 9-month building moratorium
-
Baton Rouge residents face drainage relief concerns
-
Search for crashed plane in East Feliciana
-
Residents in Bayou Pigeon prepare for heavy rain; some fear losing their...