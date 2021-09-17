87°
Duck hunter fined $5k for violating hunting laws

Friday, September 17 2021
By: Associated Press

A Louisiana hunter must pay a $5,000 fine, serve two years of probation and complete 100 hours of community service for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, federal prosecutors said.

Kevin Berken, 60, of Lake Arthur, was charged in a bill of information with one count of violating the law by taking more than the daily bag limit of six ducks in any one calendar day, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a news release Thursday.

Berken participated in two hunts for ducks on Dec. 27, 2018. He and other hunters jointly shot, killed and possessed 10 ducks. In a second hunt later that day, Berken and another hunter shot, killed and possessed 12 more ducks.

