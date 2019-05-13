Drying Commences Into Monday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies tonight, as high pressure begins to approach the area from the north. Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s around midnight, as overnight lows bottom out near 63°. Winds will stay calm, and only increase to 5 mph out of the northeast as we head into Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be warming into the 70s by 9 AM, eventually reaching an afternoon high of 83° Monday.

Up Next: Dry conditions continue through the remainder of the week, as temperatures are set to break into the above average range starting Thursday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The stationary front that has kept rain and storms in the forecast over the last several days has finally moved east, and is currently draped across the East Coast. The departure of this system has opened the door to a cluster of strong, high pressure systems that will slowly approach our area from the west over the first half of the week. The high pressures will be centered over Louisiana on Wednesday, before slowly pushing east to warm temperatures up later in the week. This is due to more southerly winds to also increase dew points beginning Thursday. Highs will creep up into the upper 80s into the weekend, as sunny skies stay the course through Saturday. A broken frontal system will attempt to push into the area from the northwest, but will have a tough time holding together from Central to South Louisiana. Spotty showers and an isolated storm will be possible Sunday, but specific timing is still inconsistent at the moment.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

