Dry weather sparks wildfire concerns across Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes

PINE GROVE - Fire officials said recent hot, dry weather has created the perfect conditions for wildfires, prompting burn bans in several parishes.

St. Helena fire crews have reportedly responded to 20 grass fires this month alone, with six occurring in the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire District. Pine Grove Fire Chief Kenneth Smith said the recent dry spell, broken only by a brief rainfall on Wednesday, has made the area especially vulnerable.

“Most of these grass fires are started by homeowners, getting out to cut grass, burn leaves or small limbs,” Smith said. “With this wind, it spreads very quickly onto fields and other yards.”

The burn bans, effective September 13, cover Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes, an attempt by local leaders to reduce the risk of human-caused fires.

Hammond Fire Chief Daniel Folks said the late summer and early fall months always bring an increased risk. “Transitioning from summer into fall, things dry out very quickly,” he explained. “Low humidity means we see more grass fires during these times.”

Folks warned that extreme drought conditions in the state could make fires even worse, recalling past emergencies declared by the governor. He also noted that the increase in calls can heavily strain small, volunteer-reliant departments.

“As hot and dry as it is, we’re having to call other districts from St. Helena or Livingston Parish for support,” Smith said.

Firefighters urge residents to put safety first, avoid outdoor burning and keep equipment sparks in check. Even a small ember can quickly ignite dry woods, turning a minor fire into a dangerous situation.