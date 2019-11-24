Dry Sunday, Rain & Storms Return Tuesday

After rain early, conditions cleared as a front quickly exited. Expecting a calm forecast to finish the weekend. Tonight clear skies, chilly lows near 40.

The next 48 hours a comfortable forecast. Sunday slightly cooler than average as highs reach the low 60s. Lows fall near 40 again Sunday night under clear skies. As we approach Monday, temperatures moderate near normal for late November. High near 70, lows 50s.



By Tuesday, precipitation has a better chance of development as another system moves toward the gulf south. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s. This frontal boundary expected to stall somewhere along the coast or just off shore on Tuesday into Wednesday, with it the chance for scattered rain and isolated storms. This could present possible travel hiccups leading up to Thanksgiving, be alert and plan accordingly. As the front lifts north by Wednesday night into Thursday, cloud cover hangs around Thanksgiving day as highs reach the low 70s.



2019 Hurricane Season



Today, November 23rd marks 8 days before the Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end.



Tropical Storm Sebastien disorganized but seems to be holding onto its strength. Movement north east at 26 mph over open waters of the central Atlantic. Forecast expectations show the storm lose intensity through the weekend and early next week.