Dry start to the weekend, humid Mother's Day

Today and Tonight: Expect a few clouds through the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. Southerly winds will continue to pump in more moisture, making it feel more muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s overnight.



Looking Ahead:



A steady south breeze will make it feel more muggy on Mother's Day. An isolated shower or two is possible Sunday afternoon, but I expect most will remain dry. Late Sunday night, into Monday morning, a line of showers and storms will move through the area. One or two storms could be on the strong side, producing gusty winds and heavy downpours. On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday afternoon, due to a frontal boundary stalling over the region. This will keep our weather pattern active through at least Wednesday of next week, until a strong high will move the front out the area on Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



