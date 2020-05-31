Dry start to the week, keeping an eye on the tropics

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Tomorrow, we should see a break in the cloud cover in the afternoon with highs around 89. A few neighborhoods will likely reach 90. No rainfall expected tomorrow.

Looking Ahead:

A high pressure ridge over the southern United States will keep us dry into Monday with high temperatures close to 90. Tuesday, the Gulf of Mexico will open back up and we'll see a return of moisture across south Louisiana. Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast and we'll keep the chance for rain into next weekend as well. All eyes are on the potential for tropical development in the southwestern Gulf which could heavily influence the forecast for next weekend and the following week.

The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Amanda in the east Pacific made landfall in southern Mexico this morning, and is now inland over Guatemala, bringing high amounts of rainfall across parts of southern Mexico. The remnants of Amanda is expected to slowly move towards the southwestern Gulf where re-development will be possible next week. From there, uncertainty remains as far as the track of the system, since we first need an organized system to develop. Regardless, ensembles are hinting at a weak area of low pressure over the central/western Gulf late next week, where heavy rainfall will be the biggest concern - especially areas east of the track. Stay tuned to the WBRZ Weather Team for the latest details.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

