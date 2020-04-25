Dry end to the weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A weak shortwave disturbance is moving across south Louisiana this evening, creating a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder mainly south of Baton Rouge. Overnight, any shower development will be over and only a few clouds will remain. Lows will be around 58. Patchy fog is also possible. Sunday, expect a beautiful end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80.

Up Next: Skies stay sunny through the weekend, and temperatures will be around average and in the low 80s. Showers return late Tuesday into Wednesday, with storms possible through Wednesday morning and afternoon.

THE EXPLANATION:

Weak disturbance passing through southern Louisiana has tapped into enough moisture to create a few spotty showers and rumbles of thunder Saturday evening. A weak frontal passage also made its way through the area today only bringing in a slightly drier air mass behind it. Our dew point temperatures were in the upper 60s to low 70s early Saturday morning, which is in the uncomfortable category. Now, our dew point temperatures are in the 50s and will fall into the 40s on Sunday. That is fairly dry and will make the low 80s tomorrow feel extremely comfortable. High pressure will be in control of our weather Sunday into Monday, keeping conditions calm and dry. Our next chance for rain returns late Tuesday night into Wednesday along another frontal passage. Significant severe weather is not expected in our area at this time.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

