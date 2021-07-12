Drunken man allegedly opened fire at Georgia club before crashing truck into building

HIRAM, Georgia - After an intoxicated man was kicked out of a Georgia club, he reportedly returned with a gun, opened fire on fellow patrons, and then drove his truck into the building.

According to ABC News, the shooting and collision, which occurred at the 278 South Club in the city of Hiram on Saturday night, left several people injured.

The intoxicated gunman was identified by Hiram Police as 34-year-old Eduardo Morales.

Police say Morales became so intoxicated that officials with 278 South Club forced him to leave.

But shortly after taking off in his Dodge Ram 2500, police say Morales returned with a firearm and began shooting inside of the club.

Police described what happened next by saying, "When his weapon was empty, Morales then drove the vehicle into the bar through the front doors striking numerous patrons."

But the intoxicated man's vehicle reportedly became stuck and as he tried to reload his weapon, club patrons jumped into action and apprehended Morales.

Police say one person in the bar was grazed by a bullet and another was hit twice by the vehicle.

ABC affiliate WSB reported that a security guard was among those hurt and that one woman’s legs were crushed under the truck while another woman sustained a head injury from a fallen beam.

In addition to this, a man who helped wrestle the gun away from Morales had broken legs, while other patrons sustained minor injuries, WSB reported.

Morales was treated for minor injuries and arrested on charges that include aggravated assault and aggravated battery.