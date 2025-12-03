'Drunk' raccoon trashes Virginia liquor store, released back into wild after sobering up

ASHLAND, Va. - A "very intoxicated raccoon" caused damage in a Virginia liquor store Saturday morning, officials said.

Officials said several shelves were ransacked and that the "suspect" had passed out in the bathroom at the Ashland ABC Store.

The raccoon showed zero signs of injury, and after sobering up and sleeping, it was released back into the wild.