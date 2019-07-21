77°
Drunk driver rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after striking two vehicles
MANDEVILLE - State Police rescued a drunk driver from Lake Pontchartrain that drove the wrong way, struck two vehicles then flipped into the water.
The incident happened around noon, on I-10 Eastbound just passed mile marker 260.
Police say the driver was traveling the wrong direction going eastbound. He then hit a vehicle on the road and proceeded to strike a second vehicle that was disabled on the shoulder. This caused him to run off of the roadway and into Lake Pontchartrain.
State Police and Sheriff's deputies were able to rescue the man from the water, after which he was arrested for DWI.
