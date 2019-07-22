Drunk driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase; crashing into a patrol vehicle

BATON ROUGE -Police arrested a man overnight after he led a high-speed chase ending in a crash into a police vehicle.

58 years-old Carl B. Duke, was first noticed by an officer at 12:24 a.m. Sunday when he was speeding in his blue Jeep on Tara Boulevard. The officer followed Duke and turned on his emergency lights when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Tara Boulevard and Old Hammond Highway.

When the light turned green, Duke turned east onto Old Hammond and took off at a high speed, causing the pursuing officer to activate his overhead lights and siren.

Once the chase reached Airline Highway, Duke turned south and fled at over 100 miles per hour.

Duke turned off of Airline Highway at Costco and continued west until he arrived at a grassy lot. He nearly hit two patrol vehicles and did crash into a third as he attempted to turn the Jeep around and get back onto Airline Highway.

The chase continued off-road for about another mile until Duke crashed his Jeep into a fence at Oxford Place near N Interstate Drive by I-12.

According to police, Duke smelled of alcohol and was described as “extremely argumentative” and “uncooperative.” He refused to comply with verbal commands given by the officers and also refused to take an eye test because, according to Duke, he had seven eye surgeries.

Police describe Duke as being unable to maintain his balance, but Duke stated that he was unable to perform a balance or walking demonstration as part of the field sobriety test due to 11 knee surgeries that he had undergone because of his military career.

Duke refused a breathalyzer test but did consent to a blood draw to test for blood alcohol content.

Duke was arrested and faces charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, DWI, criminal damage to property, and speeding.