Drunk bear chaser

NORTH ADAMS, MASSACHUSETTS- A drunk man was taken into protective custody after police found him trying to hunt a bear armed with only a dull hatchet.

Police posted some advice on their Facebook page,: Don't go chasing after bears while drunk and armed with a hatchet. The man's name was not released.

Police offered more advice. They also posted that people who see bears should leave them alone and call authorities. They say they don't want anyone "going all Davy Crockett."

North Adams is in the largely rural western part of Massachusetts.