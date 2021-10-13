Drug Take Back Day: where to find collection sites

Residents can drop off old and unused prescriptions safely during Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana is sponsoring the no-contact event.

Participants can drive through the front entrance of the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Airline Highway to drop off old, unused or unwanted prescriptions. Law enforcement officers will safely dispose of the drugs.

Event sponsors are asking for participants to not bring needles or sharps. The drop-off is anonymous, and no questions will be asked.

Permanent drop-off sites can be found here.