79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drug Take Back Day: where to find collection sites

1 hour 16 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, October 13 2021 Oct 13, 2021 October 13, 2021 6:16 PM October 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Residents can drop off old and unused prescriptions safely during Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana is sponsoring the no-contact event.

Participants can drive through the front entrance of the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Airline Highway to drop off old, unused or unwanted prescriptions. Law enforcement officers will safely dispose of the drugs.

Event sponsors are asking for participants to not bring needles or sharps. The drop-off is anonymous, and no questions will be asked.

Trending News

Permanent drop-off sites can be found here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days