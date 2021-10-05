78°
Drug dealer sold fentanyl & told buyer it was heroin, convicted 3 years later

Tuesday, October 05 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: KALB

ALEXANDRIA - A man who sold someone fentanyl under the guise of it being heroin was convicted Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 36-year-old Dustin Thompson pled guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges dating back to March 12, 2018.

Thompson told someone he was selling them heroin when the drug was actually fentanyl. The person took the drug while driving, passed out behind the wheel and crashed his car into the Alexandria Police Department.

Officers revived the person with Narcan and raided Thompson's house the following day. Officers found three loaded guns and nearly two ounces of fentanyl.

Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for the drug conviction and no less than 10 years for the firearm conviction.

