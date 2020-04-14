Drug bust in Bluebonnet area leads to three arrests, collection of $10,500 worth of illegal drugs

BATON ROUGE - On Monday afternoon, investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a drug bust that led to the arrests of three men and the collection of over $10,500 worth of illicit drugs.

According to official documents, the investigation began around April 1 when authorities were tipped off about drug transactions taking place in the Lakes Boulevard apartment complex, which is off Bluebonnet Highway.

Investigators report following up by working with a confidential informant (CI) who arranged to meet with two twins by the names of Marcus and Marvin White, 36, as well as man named Lorenzo Cain, 25, who was known for dealing drugs out of his Lakes Boulevard apartment.

Detectives say they watched the exchange take place on Monday afternoon and around 1 p.m. arrested the three men involved.

According to their report, officials searched Cain's apartment where they found four young children in the presence of illegal drugs and weapons.

Detectives say they also rounded up 96.7 grams of heroin, 242.8 grams of marijuana, a glock, and drug paraphernalia.

Marvin White and Lorenzo Cain remain in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple drug charges.

White's bail is $37,000 and Cain's is $36,000.

It is currently unknown if Marcus White remains behind bars.