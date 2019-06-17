Drivers to see traffic changes along I-10 near Highland Rd.

BATON ROUGE - Starting tonight, drivers will see nightly lane closures tied to the I-10 widening project near the East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish line.

Westbound drivers are now being shifted to newly constructed lanes onto the Highland Road overpass. Once over the bridge, the lanes will shift back to their existing configuration.

I-10 West at Highland will shut down at the overpass at 9 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. each day. This will allow crews to demolish the westbound bridge.

Demolition of the overpass is expected to be completed July 8, at which point lanes will shift again to make way for the teardown of the eastbound bridge. Crews will build a singular bridge allowing both directions of traffic to cross over Highland Road.

The full project is expected to be completed in 2020.