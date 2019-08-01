88°
Drivers to see lane closures on Highland Rd. for asphalt work
EAST BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Highland Road from Siegen Lane to Perkins Road will have intermittent lane closures.
The closures will be from August 5 to August 9 each day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.
LANE CLOSURES: Highland Rd. from Siegen Ln. to Perkins Rd. Monday, August 5th thru Friday, August 9th from 9 AM-3 PM for asphalt work.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 1, 2019
Officials say the closures are necessary for asphalt milling and related work. There are no vehicle restrictions.
