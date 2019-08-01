88°
Drivers to see lane closures on Highland Rd. for asphalt work

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Highland Road from Siegen Lane to Perkins Road will have intermittent lane closures.

The closures will be from August 5 to August 9 each day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Officials say the closures are necessary for asphalt milling and related work. There are no vehicle restrictions.  

