Drivers to see closures on Government St. as crews put in traffic signals
BATON ROUGE - Motorists will see alternating lane closures at the intersection of Government Street and Lobdell Avenue starting Wednesday evening.
According to DOTD, closures will be in small durations from 6 p.m. today until 5 p.m. Thursday morning. The closures are necessary for the placement of traffic signals.
Officials say, the closures are subject to change due to "adverse weather conditions."
