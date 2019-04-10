Drivers to see closures on Government St. as crews put in traffic signals

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - Motorists will see alternating lane closures at the intersection of Government Street and Lobdell Avenue starting Wednesday evening.

According to DOTD, closures will be in small durations from 6 p.m. today until 5 p.m. Thursday morning. The closures are necessary for the placement of traffic signals.

Officials say, the closures are subject to change due to "adverse weather conditions."