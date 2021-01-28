Latest Weather Blog
Drivers stranded in snowstorm get COVID-19 vaccine
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Oregon - A story that unfolds amid a deadly pandemic and hones in on a group of drivers who find themselves stranded in their vehicles during a snowstorm may sound more like the beginning of a Stephen King novel than the start of a feel-good news story.
But, according to CNN, when drivers in southwestern Oregon's Josephine County found themselves in this very situation, it led to an unexpected opportunity.
Josephine County Public Health said their workers were returning from a mass vaccination clinic at Illinois Valley High School in Cave Junction when about 20 members of the group became stranded in a snowstorm at Hayes Hill.
There were still six leftover doses of the vaccine in their possession, CNN reports.
To prevent those doses from going unused before they expired, the health department said their workers went from car to car to offer people the opportunity to get a shot.
An ambulance was on standby nearby in case any recipients experienced an adverse reaction.
All six doses were administered to the stranded motorists. The Josephine County Health Department said one recipient turned out to be a sheriff’s office employee who had intended to be at the earlier mass vaccination site but got stuck in the snow.
In this part of Oregon, most residents have to drive miles to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but these travelers had the vaccine brought to them.
