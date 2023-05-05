84°
Wreck on I-10 and LA 415 shuts down interstate during rush-hour traffic, one land now open
PORT ALLEN - Drivers went around a wreck at Interstate 10 eastbound and LA 415 through the left-side median.
First responders were on the scene of the crash at 5:45 p.m. Traffic cameras showed one car crashed into a tree off the roadway. Another vehicle was sideways, blocking both lanes.
Drivers are exiting at Lobdell to try and avoid going around the crash. DOTD says traffic is backed up for more than three miles.
Deputies said drivers suffered minor injuries from the crash.
One lane opened at 6:45 p.m.
This is a developing story.
