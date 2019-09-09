Driver ticketed for crashing into school bus on Jefferson Hwy.

93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A driver was cited after colliding with a school bus Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on Jefferson Highway at Tiger Bend.

It's unclear how many children were on the bus at the time. According to Louisiana State Police, minor injuries were reported.

The driver of the other vehicle was ticketed for failure to yield.

