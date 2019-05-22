79°
Driver suffers minor injuries in dramatic crash on Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Perkins Road Tuesday evening.
The crash was first reported around 7:15 p.m. on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway. Authorities say the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Photos show the SUV leaning on its side along the roadway.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
