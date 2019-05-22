Driver suffers minor injuries in dramatic crash on Perkins Road

79°
Tuesday, May 14 2019

1 week 4 hours 33 minutes ago Tuesday, May 14 2019 May 14, 2019 May 14, 2019 7:45 PM May 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Perkins Road Tuesday evening.

The crash was first reported around 7:15 p.m. on Perkins Road near Kenilworth Parkway. Authorities say the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Photos show the SUV leaning on its side along the roadway.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

