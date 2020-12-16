Driver succumbs to injuries sustained in Saturday morning Lafourche Parish crash

LAROSE - According to Louisiana State Police, a 34-year-old resident of Cut Off succumbed to injuries sustained in a Saturday morning crash.

Police issued a Wednesday morning news release, stating that Eric Verdin was severely injured after his vehicle veered off road on LA 308 in Lafourche Parish, just south of Valentine, and struck a tree.

He was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans where hospital personnel attempted to stabilize him. Despite their efforts, Verdin passed away on Monday, Dec. 14.

According to state police, whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash and whether or not Verdin was wearing a seat belt during the incident currently remain unknown.

Officials say their investigation into the tragic incident remains ongoing.