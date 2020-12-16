Latest Weather Blog
Driver succumbs to injuries sustained in Saturday morning Lafourche Parish crash
LAROSE - According to Louisiana State Police, a 34-year-old resident of Cut Off succumbed to injuries sustained in a Saturday morning crash.
Police issued a Wednesday morning news release, stating that Eric Verdin was severely injured after his vehicle veered off road on LA 308 in Lafourche Parish, just south of Valentine, and struck a tree.
He was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans where hospital personnel attempted to stabilize him. Despite their efforts, Verdin passed away on Monday, Dec. 14.
According to state police, whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash and whether or not Verdin was wearing a seat belt during the incident currently remain unknown.
Officials say their investigation into the tragic incident remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interview: 'Where the Money Reside' viral star discusses his inspiration
-
Bridge Center for Hope Prepares to Open
-
Baton Rouge General, OLOL to begin vaccinating hospital workers
-
Good Samaritan helped rescue FedEx driver after wreck in Baton Rouge
-
Woman shot in supermarket parking lot; suspected shooter arrested
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round