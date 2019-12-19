Driver succumbs to injuries one week after crash in Jeanerette

32°
IBERIA PARISH - Louisiana State Police say a man involved in a Jeanerette area crash on Tuesday, Dec. 10 has passed away due to injuries sustained at the time of the incident. 

Police have identified 77-year-old Raphael Vallot, of Jenerette, as the driver who died seven days after the crash.

Authorities say Vallot was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo, traveling southbound on LA Hwy 85 when his car swerved off the right side of the roadway, ran into a ditch, and overturned several times before coming to a stop in a private driveway. 

Police say they're not sure what caused Vallot to swerve off LA Hwy 85, and the incident remains under investigation. 
  

