32°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver succumbs to injuries one week after crash in Jeanerette
IBERIA PARISH - Louisiana State Police say a man involved in a Jeanerette area crash on Tuesday, Dec. 10 has passed away due to injuries sustained at the time of the incident.
Police have identified 77-year-old Raphael Vallot, of Jenerette, as the driver who died seven days after the crash.
Authorities say Vallot was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo, traveling southbound on LA Hwy 85 when his car swerved off the right side of the roadway, ran into a ditch, and overturned several times before coming to a stop in a private driveway.
Police say they're not sure what caused Vallot to swerve off LA Hwy 85, and the incident remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hospitalized LSU fan hopes to meet Coach O, Joe Burrow as she...
-
Elementary school students gift Joe Burrow with book of letters, 'Way to...
-
Burrow Heisman speech inspires Greater BR Food Bank fundraiser
-
American Heart Association on how to relieve holiday anxiety
-
Grand Jury Indicts Cynthia and Dennis Perkins