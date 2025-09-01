73°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver shot in car, crashes into Smoothie King sign along Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive early Monday morning
Police say someone was shot in their car, which then ran into the sign of the Smoothie King located on Government Street. This all happened around 3:30 Monday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teachers stock classrooms at back to school event hosted at River Center
-
Costco's new shopping policy officially starts Tuesday
-
Tangipahoa Parish gives update on response, recovery following Roseland explosion
-
Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church celebrates 150th anniversary
-
'We are reviewing our actions:' Livingston sheriff responds to graphic arrest video...