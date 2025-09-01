76°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver shot in car, crashes into Smoothie King sign along Government Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive early Monday morning
Police say someone was shot in their car, which then ran into the sign of the Smoothie King located on Government Street. This all happened around 3:30 Monday morning.
By 6:10 a.m., the scene, including the car, was cleared.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Records identify Baton Rouge man accused of weekend shooting that led to...
-
Holiday weekend Powerball lottery drawing worth $1 billion - see winning numbers...
-
Insurance attorney, New Orleans native talk importance of protecting property 20 years...
-
Southern beats Mississippi Valley State 34-29 to earn their first win of...
-
Driver shot in car, crashes into Smoothie King sign along Government Street