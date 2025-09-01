74°
Driver shot in car, crashes into Smoothie King sign along Government Street

Monday, September 01 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive early Monday morning

Police say someone was shot in their car, which then ran into the sign of the Smoothie King located on Government Street. This all happened around 3:30 Monday morning.

By 6:10 a.m., the scene, including the car, was cleared. 

