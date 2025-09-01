Driver shot, crashes car into Smoothie King sign along Government; hospitalized in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive early Monday morning

Police say someone was shot in their car, which then ran into the sign of the Smoothie King located on Government Street.

This all happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Baton Rouge EMS brought the person to the hospital in critical condition.

By 6:10 a.m., the scene, including the car, was cleared.