Driver runs into power box; traffic lights out on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Friday afternoon drivers can expect heavy traffic on Siegen Lane. A driver reportedly ran into an electrical box near the interstate, knocking out power to the traffic lights.

The accident happened sometime around noon on Friday.

DOTD says the right westbound lane is blocked on Siegen at I-10 because of the crash.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.