47°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver on leave amid allegations she forcefully removed child from school bus, abandoned him mid-route
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School system says a bus driver is on leave while it investigates an alleged confrontation between her and a student.
The mother of the 13-year-old involved says the female driver grabbed the boy and used her foot to kick him off the bus. The bus driver then allegedly left the teen alone in a neighborhood he was unfamiliar with.
The parent also claims the driver shouted a racial slur, among other things, during the encounter.
A spokesperson with the school system would not go into detail about the incident Wednesday afternoon but said the driver is on leave pending an investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Heart Association on how to relieve holiday anxiety
-
Grand Jury Indicts Cynthia and Dennis Perkins
-
Coach Ed Orgeron moves ahead with recruiting as Tigers prep for Peach...
-
In final radio show of 2019, Coach O focuses on Oklahoma
-
Tornado razes Alexandria school, giving students mere minutes to evacuate