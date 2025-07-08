Driver of stolen van had to receive CPR after pursuit, crash on Basin Bridge Monday

WHISKEY BAY - The driver of a stolen vehicle is in critical condition after he crashed at the end of a police pursuit involving a stolen van Monday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies worked the pursuit on the Basin Bridge, as it originated in East Baton Rouge, but Louisiana State Police ultimately took over the investigation.

Troopers said the man's erratic driving behavior led them to intentionally crash into the rear bumper of the van, causing it to rotate and lose control. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

First responders had to perform CPR on the man before he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A female passenger in the van was also unrestrained but only received minor injuries.

State police will charge the 41-year-old, who has not been identified, with aggravated flight from an officer and BRPD will charge him with the initial incident leading to the chase.

I-10 at Whiskey Bay was closed eastbound while troopers worked the crash. The interstate was reopened around 4 p.m. Monday.