91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver of cement truck brought to hospital after mixer overturns along Central Thruway

2 hours 35 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025 Aug 21, 2025 August 21, 2025 10:27 AM August 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The driver of a cement truck was brought to the hospital after a crash along Central Thruway on Thursday morning. 

The truck struck a utility pole near the East Baton Rouge EBR Department of Public Works Landscape and Drainage building.

The driver received minor injuries when the truck overturned, people on the scene said. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days