Driver of cement truck brought to hospital after mixer overturns along Central Thruway
BATON ROUGE — The driver of a cement truck was brought to the hospital after a crash along Central Thruway on Thursday morning.
The truck struck a utility pole near the East Baton Rouge EBR Department of Public Works Landscape and Drainage building.
The driver received minor injuries when the truck overturned, people on the scene said.
