Driver lost control of his vehicle before fatally crashing on I-110 curve
BATON ROUGE - A fatal crash on I-110 Christmas day left a teenager dead.
Baton Rouge police said Isaiah Garnett, 19, died from his injuries after he lost control of his vehicle while entering the curve on I-110 southbound near Governor's Mansion. He crashed into the concrete retaining wall on the right side of the roadway.
Police said the crash investigation is ongoing.
