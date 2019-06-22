Driver leads police on short chase through LSU campus with unrestrained infant in car

BATON ROUGE - A 25-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested after a brief police pursuit that began on LSU's campus.

According to arrest records, LSUPD officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a stop sign violation at West Lakeshore Drive near the Lod Cook Alumni Center on Friday around 12:40 p.m.

The vehicle attempted to pass the officers on the right side at the intersection, which almost caused a collision.

Police pursued the vehicle on W Lakeshore Drive and Campus Lake Road, and at some point, the driver, later identified as Jerome Harris, threw a small baggie out of the driver's side window.

The vehicle then turned onto South Stadium Road and ran the stop sign at that intersection. The driver then stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road because of traffic at the intersection of S Stadium Road and Highland Road.

Officers were able to place Harris into custody and learned there was an infant child in an unrestrained child seat in the vehicle.

The baggie that was thrown from the vehicle was recovered and found to have .9 grams of marijuana inside.

Harris was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated flight from an officer, child passenger restraint system, simple possession of marijuana, careless operation and a traffic violation.